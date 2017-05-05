«may 2017»
05.05.2017, 15:30
Increased TV interest for TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 tops off positive season
MEDIA STATEMENT: 21 television stations are set to broadcast the event to more than 55 territories, the biggest potential audience since the 2013/14 season.

Increased TV interest for TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 tops off positive season

With the start of the final phase of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League just a day away, EHF Marketing GmbH has confirmed growing TV interest in Europe’s premier club competition.

Europe’s best four women’s handball clubs will be in the Hungarian capital this weekend (6/7 May 2017) as they compete for the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League title in the TIPPMIXX EHF FINAL4. A capacity crowd of 12,000 spectators will fill Budapest’s Papp László Sportaréna as Buducnost from Montenegro, HC Vardar from FYR Macedonia and Györi Audi ETO KC from Hungary look to claim the title from the Romanian defending champions, CSM Bucuresti.

People will also be following around the globe in record numbers. 21 television stations are set to broadcast the event to more than 55 territories, the biggest potential audience since the event was first introduced in the 2013/14 season.

The TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 and the recently announced title sponsorship of the event by the sports betting game TIPPMIX, a product of Hungary’s national lottery, Szerencsejáték Zrt., mark the culmination of a positive year for the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

A forecasted TV audience of more than 180 million people will follow the competition this season. The viewing figures on the EHF’s own OTT platform, ehfTV.com, which streams every one of the competition’s matches live and on-demand, have also been far in excess of any previous season.

Spectator numbers have increased this season with 250,000 people following the event live in the arenas of the 16 participating teams. In social media too, handball fans are following the EHF Champions League competitions in ever increasing numbers, the official Facebook page having recently passed the 300,000 followers mark, with an average monthly reach of more than nine million.

Commenting on a successful season in the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “The record TV interest in the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4, high demand for tickets as well as the growing interest from sponsors such as TIPPMIX underlines not only the successful development of the event but also the attractiveness of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League as a whole. We look forward to a great weekend of top-class handball in Budapest and a fitting conclusion to the season.”

Vice President of the Hungarian Handball Federation, Katalin Pálinger, said: “We are extremely proud of this annual handball-festival in Budapest and are looking forward to the start of the event. As the participant teams are getting ready for the show, we also made the final preparations in the arena. The TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 is very popular among European handball fans and there are only a few tickets left. This means that more than 12,000 spectators will enjoy the matches and the show of FINAL4 at the weekend.”

Tickets

Ahead of the event, there are just a few hundred tickets left to purchase via the ticket shop on the official website ehfFINAL4.com.

TV Broadcasters

BEL – Eleven Sports
BIH – Arenasport
CAN – beIN Sports
CRO – HRT, Arenasport
CZE – SportTV
DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark
FRA – beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)
HUN – Sport TV
KOS –  RTV21
MENA Region – beIN Sports (23 terrritories in total)
MKD – MRTV and Arenasport
MNE – RTCG and Arenasport
NOR – Viasat
POL – NC+ and Eleven Sports
ROU – Digi Sport and Dolce Sport
SLO – Sport TV
SRB – Arenasport
SVK – Sport TV
SWE – Viasat
USA – beIN Sports
Global – ehfTV.com


TEXT: EHF / jjr
 
