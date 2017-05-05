Final call for media representatives looking to cover the VELUX EHF FINAL4. The deadline for media accreditations has been extended to Monday, 8 May 2017

VELUX EHF FINAL4: Media accreditation deadline extended

Written media, photographs and TV representatives have just a few more days to apply for an accreditation for the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

The deadline for online applications has been extended to Monday, 8 May at 17:00 hrs.

Due to the amount of interest in the event on 3/4 June 2017 no further requests will be considered after this date.

Requests can be made via the online form (https://accreditation.ehf.eu/final4/) only, email requests will not be considered.



Media accreditation is only open to professional media representatives working at the event. Freelance media representatives may be asked to provide additional evidence of their work. There are limited places and it may not be possible to accept all requests for accreditations.



By applying for a media accreditation, media representatives also agree to the Media Terms and Conditions (EHF Events).



