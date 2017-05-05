The media call is packed with TV crews and journalists vying for a chat with star players from each of our four participants!
.@uniqagroup @csm_bucharest @LarvikHK @HCVardar @caramela_88 @Nyckegroot @Duda18Amorim @CamillaHerrem @stregspiller @HandNewsfr @MKSZhandball Györ's 5 All-stars discover their award during this afternoon's #ehffinal4 media call! pic.twitter.com/GhXr2laDZL
— #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 5, 2017
.@uniqagroup @csm_bucharest @LarvikHK @HCVardar @caramela_88 @Nyckegroot @Duda18Amorim @CamillaHerrem @stregspiller @HandNewsfr @MKSZhandball Györ's 5 All-stars discover their award during this afternoon's #ehffinal4 media call! pic.twitter.com/GhXr2laDZL
Have you checked our Instagram stories yet? Great stuff from the #ehffinal4 media call! https://t.co/khHXytVRz1 pic.twitter.com/fLFMLU0Wfu
— #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 5, 2017
Have you checked our Instagram stories yet? Great stuff from the #ehffinal4 media call! https://t.co/khHXytVRz1 pic.twitter.com/fLFMLU0Wfu