Darly Zoqbi de Paula explains that Buducnost's players won't feel the need to discuss tomorrow's match much today and the hard work has already been done in the week's gone by.

And they aren't just words, Buducnost have decided against training tomorrow ahead of their semi-final against Györ, clearly confident in their preparation for the big show.

The preparation is done, now Buducnost and @Darly_Zoqbi are waiting to take the new opportunity to win the #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/xO2qLlRBAD — EHF Live (@EHF_Live) May 5, 2017

TEXT: