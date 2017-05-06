EHF technical commissions hosted in Vienna

The federation's commissions gathered at the EHF office in the Austrian capital on 26-27 April for their latest round of meetings as planning for the next period through to 2020 continued.

Technical Delegation/CAN Advisory Board



Following the development of a master plan at the last meeting, the Technical Delegation, which is made up of the chairs of the various technical commissions, focused on the detailed planning for the next period.



The preparations for the EHF EURO 2018 referee/delegate course at the beginning of September was agreed, This will serve as a preparation for officials to the European Championship in Croatia in January 2018. The three-day course (1-3 September 2017) will be preceeded by the next scheduled meetings of the commissions.



The TD also discussed upcoming beach handball courses scheduled for the ebt Finals and at the Beach Handball EURO in Croatia as well as the Scientific Conference, which will take place in Vienna on 17/18 November 2017 and focus on the topic of the 'players' environment'.



It was agreed that the issues surrounding use of player equipment would be clarified ahead of the new season and the summer younger age category events.

Competitions Commission

Preparations for upcoming major club events including the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4, Liqui Moly EHF Cup Finals and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 were discussed.

The Competitions Commission also looked at the YAC events scheduled for the summer 2017 as well as the men's events in 2018 confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee at its last meeting. The dates for the next IHF Super Globe (25-28 August 2017) were also noted.

Competitions Commission (from left to right): Jan Kampman / DEN; Dragan Nachevski / MKD, Carmen Manchado Lopez / ESP; Radoslaw Wasiak / POL; Bozidar Djurkovic / SRB

Methods Commission



Looking ahead to its extensive programme of activities over the next year, the Methods Commission discussed details of the sixth edition of the EHF Club Manager Seminar in Cologne on 3/4 June, Youth Coaches Workshop from 6 to 11 June in Szczyrk, Poland, the first Goalcha Conference in Tulln, Austria from 14-16 July and Scientific Conference in Vienna, Austria on 17/18 November 2017.

Further topics included the next intake of the European handball manager course, master coach and licensing course in Croatia during EHF EURO 2018, wheelchair handball working group, new masters degree being developed with the University of Las Palmes as well as the future use of technology in game administration, including use of instant replay.

The further development of the Rinck Convention to encompass all 50 member federations of the EHF by 2020 was also agreed. Finally, it was proposed that Marta Bon would take on responsibility for liaison with the Women's Handball Board for any future technical development programmes.





Methods Commission, including EHF office staff (back, from left to right): Klaus Feldmann / GER; Beata Kozlowska / EHF; Jerzy Eliasz / POL; Nicole Rabenseifner / EHF; Sjors Röttger / NED. (Front, from left to right): Pedro Sequeira / POR; Marta Bon / SLO; Peter Kovacs / HUN; Marina Gillard / RUS (IHF Medical Commission); Helmut Höritsch / EHF.

Beach Handball

The focus for the Beach Handball Commission was on preparations for upcoming events in the next few months, which includes the ebt Finals in the Italian city of Gaeta, Italy from 26 to 28 May 2017, U17 Beach Handball EURO from 17 to 18 June and the senior championships from 20 to 25 June, both taking place in Zagreb, Croatia.

The signing of a contract with MP & Silva, a leading global media rights agency, was confirmed for the international TV rights to the Beach Handball EURO 2017. The commission also dealt with the preparation of teaching plans for referees, delegates and coaches.

Beach Handball Commissions (from left to right): Ivan SABOVIK / SVK; Juan Carlos ZAPARDIEL / ESP; Georgios BEBETSOS / GRE; Ole R. Jorstad / NOR; Jelena RAKONJAC / SRB; Marco TRESPIDI / ITA



Technical Refereeing Committee (TRC)



Following their nomination at the last EHF Executive Committee, the new Technical Refereeing Committee discussed and agreed its work and task distribution.



Technical Refereeing Committee (from left to right): Dragan Nachevski / MKD; Jiri Konecny / CZE; Jutta Ehrmann-Wolf / GER; Miroslaw Baum / POL; Antonio Marreiros / POR; Oyvind Togstad / NOR.

