This is the first EHF FINAL4 without Tom O'Brannagain guiding viewers on ehfTV with his commentary. Tom, who recently celebrated the birth of twin sons, will be back in Cologne next month and it's David Bregazzi who takes the reins here in Budapest.

David has worked at this very event in the past and has split commentating duties in this season's 'Match of the Week' series with Tom and myself, so there's no better man to call the action this weekend.

Good luck to all the #handball players involved in @ehfcl #ehffinal4 #Budapest

Ladies you all bring such class and charm to our sport. — Tom Ó Brannagáin (@obrannt) May 5, 2017

