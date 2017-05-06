ROUND REVIEW 1: Czech Republic open the fourth round of EHF EURO 2018 Qualification with a clear victory that means three teams in the group are level on four points – and leaves everything to be decided.

Pressure rises in Group 4 with Czech Republic win

Round 4 of EHF EURO 2018 Qualification began with a decisive victory for Czech Republic against Ukraine, ending the double header between these teams with one win for each side at home.

Ukraine and Czech Republic are therefore both on four points thanks to their respective victories against each other, together with a win for Ukraine versus FYR Macedonia in November when Czech Republic secured their first two points against Iceland.

GROUP 4

Czech Republic vs Ukraine 32:25 (14:13)

Just like the first match of the double header between these sides, the second encounter began as a closely-matched contest with an edge for the hosts.

On Wednesday, Ukraine claimed their second set of two points thanks to a few strong periods that saw them create a difference and maintain it to the final whistle as Czech Republic fought to close the gap.

Saturday’s match was a completely different story, as the score progressed one for one until early in the second half when Czech Republic claimed the advantage and steadily increased their lead until the final buzzer sounded.

The score stayed close in the first half, as Ukraine were just in front at 5:6 after the first quarter – with four of their goals scored by Viacheslav Sadovyi – before the home team took a one-goal lead ahead of the whistle for the break.

When the match resumed, Ukraine recorded a 3:1 run that took the score to 15:16 in their favour – but that was the last time they would hold an edge over their opponents, as Czech Republic quickly reclaimed the momentum.

With their own 3:1 run the hosts took the lead, and with 15 minutes remaining kept the same score line at 23:20.

By the time the match entered the final 10 minutes, Czech Republic were well and truly in command at 29:22 and the two points were clearly decided.

Czech Republic’s victory moves them up to four points alongside Ukraine and FYR Macedonia, who face Iceland on Sunday. If Iceland win the game at home in Reykjavik, all four teams will be level on points and therefore have equal chances of booking the places in Croatia.

TEXT: