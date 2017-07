06.05.2017, 16:29

13 minutes left in this clash and Buducnost are not giving up without a fight, but they're finding it very hard to break through. 20:15 to Györ after Görbicz puts away another two penalties, 8 in total for her, and they just need to avoid a collapse in these final minutes. This goal really sums up both team's fortunes so far today. Great steal by Broch to end the half on a high for Györ! #BUDGYO #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/MYtqL1ZhvD — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 6, 2017

