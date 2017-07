Vardar's 2nd half not as inspired as the first, but they're doing enough still. 12 minutes remain and they lead 32.24.

Maybe Vardar need a bit more of this with Inna Suslina in goal. @csm_bucharest scoring plenty, but still 31:23 down. #CSMVAR #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/o65gp9Axav — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 6, 2017

TEXT: