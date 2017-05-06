Vardar have done it!

After falling at this stage three years in a row, the Macedonian side have triumphed against the defending champions and fully deserve their date in tomorrow's gold medal match against Györ.

Vardar are through to the final! A supreme 1st half & the most goals scored in an #ehffinal4 match see them finally win a semi-final #CSMVAR pic.twitter.com/CxJkEV6ybk — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 6, 2017

