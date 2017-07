Believe it or not, the handball isn't over at Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena!

Norway and Hungary are playing right now in the final of the very first Junior FINAL4, which also features FYR Macedonia and Montenegro, and there's a very nice crowd which has stuck around to enjoy it. Györ's Anette Hudak, who was in the squad against Buducnost, is even playing in the match.

The handball is far from over this evening in Budapest as Hungary and Norway face off in the Junior #ehffinal4 final! pic.twitter.com/HCUxho6RFU — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 6, 2017

