Squad lists confirmed for today's matches and with Vardar's Tatiana Khmyrova receiving no further punishment after yesterday's direct red card, no changes have been made.

Squad lists for this afternoon's battle for bronze have been confirmed by Buducnost and @csm_bucharest! #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/oPqTWDy7uH — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 7, 2017

.@csm_bucharest Here are the 32 players competing for gold and European glory this afternoon in Budapest! #GYOVAR #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/WnsGuR2vnf — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 7, 2017

TEXT: