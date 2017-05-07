«may 2017»
07.05.2017, 15:32
Future stars take the FINAL4 stage
FEATURE: Junior national teams’ mini FINAL4 completed an amazing week of handball in Budapest

Future stars take the FINAL4 stage

It has been a busy week for Hungarian handball as apart from the biggest event of women’s club handball, the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4, the men’s national team played their European Championship qualification game against Denmark and the Hungarian federation also arranged a Junior Final4 for national teams.

The women’s junior national teams of Montenegro, Macedonia and Norway were invited and the semi-finals should have been played in one of Budapest’s most iconic places, the Heroes’ Square.

Due to the weather the young handballers were forced to move to the FTC home arena. Norway and Hungary reach the final of the competition, which was played in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna after the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF Champions League.

Lots of fans stayed in the arena to watch the junior final and the game did not disappoint handball enthusiasts. Norway started better but to the joy of the home fans Hungary were leading by four goals at the break. The second half became a tense and intensive battle, both teams gave their all for the victory as Hungary eventually emerged as winners – largely thanks to the goals galore from Katrin Klujber, who scored 11 goals in the final.

Györ player Anette Emma Hudák, who also spent a few moments on court during the semi-final against Buducnost, played for Hungary and said: "It was an amazing experience. In our age category we would otherwise never have a chance to experience such an atmosphere and play in front of a big crowd. I hope the coach Martin will give me some opportunity in the final, too."

It was not only fans who attended the game as the freshly crowned Champions League All-star team member and Vardar's Norwegian left wing Camilla Herrem also watched the future stars of international handball before she had to board the team bus returning to the hotel.

It is less surprising that national team coach Kim Rasmussen paid a visit, too, as some of these youngsters could soon claim a place in his international squad.

Montenegro beat their Macedonian peers (37:23) for the bronz on Sunday, in the morning of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 in the Papp László Budapest Sportarena.
 


TEXT: Bence Mártha / br
 
