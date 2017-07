07.05.2017, 15:40

It's taken almost 18 minutes before someone besides Neagu and Bulatovic to score for Buducnost. The goal came from left wing Biljana Novovic and it temporarily quellls the danger of this game getting away from them. Ungueanu is in brilliant form for CSM and that is the difference as they lead 10:6 after 20 minutes of play. .@csm_bucharest cheering for another great safe from goalie Paula Claudia Ungureanu #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/44VWENN4hm — EHF Live (@EHF_Live) May 7, 2017

