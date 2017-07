07.05.2017, 15:54

The half-time buzzer sounds and although Bucharest looked in control for most of the 30 minutes, two empty net goals in a row leave Buducnost just 13:12 down at the break. CSM certainly seem to have the deeper bench, which could play a big part in the second half, but we could also see the first glimpse of Buducnost's next generation take centre stage. We'll find out very soon!

