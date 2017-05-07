FINAL, FIRST LEG REVIEW: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb were leading by six goals at home against Höör, but even their four goal win may turn out to be enough in Sweden next weekend.

Four-goal win puts Lokomotiva in pole position in Challenge Cup

After an equal first half, Lokomotiva Zagreb were leading by six goals in the second half of the first leg of the Women´s Challenge Cup final.

At the end, the Croatian side had to make do with a four-goal win, but Lokomotiva´s chances in the return match are still good.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs H 65 Höörs HK (SWE) 23:19 (10:11)

Things are still relatively open in the Challenge Cup final, but Lokomotiva have a good chance before the return match in Sweden this coming Saturday.

The first half of the match proved fairly equal and while Lokomotiva did get three goals up at 9:6, it did not take the 2014 Challenge Cup winners long to catch up and make it 9:9.

The visitors went on to be one goal up at half time, adding another goal at the start of the second half.

However, the five next goals in the match were scored by the home team who dominated the following minutes.

From 15:12, Lokomotiva moved ahead by six goals as Höör had ongoing problems with the hosts´ 5-1 defence.

Yet, from a 22:16 deficit, the visitors managed to score three goals in a row and reduce the margin to 22:19.

Within the last two minutes, both teams missed a penalty shot, before Lokomotiva beat the buzzer to score the last goal in the match.

Left wing Marina Glavan was Lokomotiva's standout player with six goals, while left back Cassandra Tollbring scored seven times for Höör.

TEXT: