07.05.2017, 21:33
Penezic finishes as top scorer, Groot takes MVP award
NEWS REPORT: The Croatian finished just two goals shy of 100, Groot admitted they had to sweat bullets for the title but it was all worth it.

Penezic finishes as top scorer, Groot takes MVP award

Vardar’s left back Andrea Penezic finished the Women’s EHF Champions League with 98 goals and claimed the top scorer’s title. The Most Valuable Player of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 was Nycke Groot, who helped Györ win the title with six goals.

After the breathtaking thriller first the individual awards were announced. The top scorer, as known before the final, was Andrea Penezic, who scored four goals against Győr to finish the season just two goals shy of 100.

"It is always nice to win individual awards, for which I have to say thanks to my team, but if you ask me about to exchange this award to the Champions League title, I would replace it,” said Penezic.

"It was a very tough game. It is not for human to play two hard games two days in a row. We were so close. We gave our best, but they won by one goal. It was a dream come true for us to play in the final for the first time. We were prepared to take the title, but it wasn't enough,” added the Croatian left back.

Bella Guldén climbed to second with her remarkable nine-goal tally in the third-place game leapfrogging her opponents from Buducnost, Katarina Bulatovic and Cristina Neagu, who both finished with 90 goals.

 

Groot voted as MVP

The Most Valuable Player of the final was Nycke Groot, the Dutch centre back finished the game against Vardar with six goals and a number of important assists. The 29-year-old playmaker has been excellent all season, she was a key player of the Champions League winner.

"We had to use the last drop of our energy to win the tournament so I am very proud of the team. To play two such intensive games in a weekend is extreme. It wasn’t until three seconds from the end that I believed we had won it,” said Groot after the game.
 


TEXT: Bence Mártha / br
 
