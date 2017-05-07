Nervy start to the second half from both teams. If they didn't realise the enormity of this occasion an hour ago, they do now.

16:13 to Györ after Kari Grimsbo saves a Mavsar penalty in the 35th minute!

Here's the classy combination of passes which lead to Györ's last goal in the first half. Now watch the second half live on ehfTV! pic.twitter.com/iW9aJDKm0Q — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) May 7, 2017

