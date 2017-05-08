FEATURE: The new title holders were given a rousing welcome home by fans as pouring champagne took centre stage to celebrate Győr's third EHF Champions League title in five years.

Champions' celebrations continued long in Győr

Hundreds of fans, the mayor of Győr, and the club president presented the team of Győri Audi ETO KC with a party that continued until dawn.

A huge crowd awaited the freshly crowned champions back home in Győr. The Dunakapu square was buzzing with excitement when the players arrived, hours after their thrilling extra-time victory over Vardar at the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 in Budapest on Sunday.

The stage was set and the players were called on one by one as hundreds of fans chanted “cup winners!” and the fiesta continued until deep into the night.

Club president Csaba Bartha and the mayor of Győr, former Olympic gymnastics champion Zsolt Borkai, delivered speeches to welcome the team, which honoured the city by bringing home the most prestigious trophy of all in women’s club handball.

The last player to arrive and carrying the trophy, Anita Görbicz took to the podium, but her speech was cut short as pouring champagne took centre stage instead.

Also, Győr's Spanish coach Ambros Martín thanked fans and representatives of the city for enabling the club to win their third Champions League title in five years.

