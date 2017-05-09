NEWS REPORT: Both playing times and EHF Officials have been confirmed for the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017

Mazeika and Gatelis to referee final game of EHF Cup season

The European Handball Federation has nominated Vaidas Mazeika and Mindaugas Gatelis to referee the final game of the culminating Men’s EHF Cup season.

The Lithuanian referees, who were also in action at the EHF Cup Finals 2016 in Nantes, will lead the Sunday’s final of the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals on Sunday 21 May in the EWS Arena in Göppingen

Hungarian couple Peter Tajok and Csaba Dobrovits will be in charge of the 3/4 Placemement match.

The semi-final between SC Magdeburg and Frisch Auf Göppingen will be refereed by Nenad Nikolic and Dusan Stojkovic from Serbia, while Portuguese referees Duarte Santos and Ricardo Fonseca will take the court at the later semi-final between St. Raphael Var Handball and Füchse Berlin.

Playing times for Göppingen confirmed

The EHF together with EHF Marketing have also confirmed the playing times of all four matches in the EWS Arena. The hosts SC Magdeburg will take on hosts and defending champions on Saturday 20 May at 15:00 hrs local time, while Saint-Raphael lock horns with Füchse Berlin at 17:45 hrs. See the tournament’s overview below:

LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017:

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Semi-final 2 (15:00 hrs):

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

Referees: Nenad Nikolic and Dusan Stojkovic (SRB )

Delegates: Dragan Nachevski (MKD), Marek Goralczyk (POL)



Semi-final 1 (17:45 hrs)

St. Raphael Var Handball (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Referees: Duarte Santos and Ricardo Fonseca (POR)

Delegates: Jiri Konecny (CZE), Kristian Johansen (FAR)



Sunday, 21 May 2017

3/4 Placement Match (14:30 hrs):

Loser St. Raphael Var Handball/Füchse Berlin vs. Loser SC Magdeburg/Frisch Auf Göppingen

Referees: Csaba Dobrovits and Peter Tajok (HUN)



Final (17:00 hrs):

Winner St. Raphael Var Handball/Füchse Berlin vs. Winner SC Magdeburg/Frisch Auf Göppingen

Referees: Vaidas Mazeika and Mindaugas Gatelis (LTU)



TEXT: