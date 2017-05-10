NEWS REPORT: German referees will be in charge of the last game of the 2016/17 club season

Geipel and Helbig to officiate final at VELUX EHF FINAL4

More than three weeks before the biggest event in European club handball, the EHF has now confirmed the officials for all four VELUX EHF FINAL4 matches on the 3/4 June 2017 in the LANXESS arena in Cologne. The final game of the VELUX EHF Champions League and the whole 2016/17 European club season will be refereed by Lars Geipel and Marcus Helbig.

The German officials return to the FINAL4 after one year as they were in charge of the first semi-final in the 2016 edition.

Macedonians Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski will referee the first semi-final clash between Telekom Veszprem and Paris Saint-Germain Handball, while the Czech couple Vaclav Horacek and Jiri Novotny will lead the second semi-final featuring HC Vardar and FC Barcelona Lassa.

The 3/4 Placement Match will be refereed by Croatians Matija Gubica and Boris Milosevic.

After a successful premiere last year at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 referees will be again equipped with a special in-built cameras, which will offer unique perspective to all TV viewers.

Saturday, 03.06.2017 at 15:15 hrs. – Semi-final 1

Telekom Veszprem (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)

Ref.: Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski (MKD)

Del.: Nicolae Vizitiu (MDA) and Viktor Konopliastyi (UKR)

Saturday, 03.06.2017 at 18:00 hrs. – Semi-final 2

HC Vardar (MKD) vs FC Barcelona Lassa (ESP)

Ref.: Vaclav Horacek and Jiri Novotny (CZE)

Del.: Marco Trespidi (ITA) and Miroslaw Baum (POL)

Sunday, 04.06.2017 at 15:15 hrs.



3/4 Placement Match: Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2

Ref.: Matija Gubica and Boris Milosevic (CRO)

Sunday, 04.06.2017 at 18:00 hrs.



Final: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Ref.: Lars Geipel and Marcus Helbig (GER)

