NEWS REPORT: 48 teams, 26 of them from Europe, got to know their respective opponents when the groups for the Men's U19 and U21 World Championships were drawn on Wednesday

Groups drawn for Men's U19 and U21 World Championships 2017

The groups for the Men's U19 and U21 World Championship 2017 have been drawn by the International Handball Federation on Wednesday.

Both events are played with 24 teams - the U21 World Championship from 18 to 30 July in Algeria and the U19 World Championship from 8 to 20 August 2017 in Georgia - with 13 teams coming from Europe at each of the final tournaments.

The draw for the Men's U21 World Championship is as follows

Group A Group B Group C Group D Germany France Spain Croatia Norway Denmark Tunisia Iceland Faroe Islands Qatar FYR Macedonia Algeria Hungary Egypt Brazil Saudi-Arabia Korea Slovenia Burkina Faso Argentina Chile Sweden Russia Marocco

In 2015, France won the U19 World Championship while Spain are the current U20 EHF EURO champions. From all four groups the best four teams qualify for the Last 16.

The draw for the Men's U19 World Championship is as follows

Group A Group B Group C Group D France Germany Croatia Slovenia Denmark Iceland Argentina Spain Sweden Georgia Brazil Serbia Bahrain Chile Portugal Tunisia Egypt Japan Venezuela Russia Norway Algeria Korea Mexico

France seem to be nurturing a successful generation yet again. Last year, the U18 squad won the Men's 18 EHF EURO ahead of Croatia and Germany.

