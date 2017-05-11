NEWS REPORT: 48 teams, 26 of them from Europe, got to know their respective opponents when the groups for the Men's U19 and U21 World Championships were drawn on Wednesday
Groups drawn for Men's U19 and U21 World Championships 2017
The groups for the Men's U19 and U21 World Championship 2017 have been drawn by the International Handball Federation on Wednesday.
Both events are played with 24 teams - the U21 World Championship from 18 to 30 July in Algeria and the U19 World Championship from 8 to 20 August 2017 in Georgia - with 13 teams coming from Europe at each of the final tournaments.
The draw for the Men's U21 World Championship is as follows
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Group C
|
Group D
|
Germany
|
France
|
Spain
|
Croatia
|
Norway
|
Denmark
|
Tunisia
|
Iceland
|
Faroe Islands
|
Qatar
|
FYR Macedonia
|
Algeria
|
Hungary
|
Egypt
|
Brazil
|
Saudi-Arabia
|
Korea
|
Slovenia
|
Burkina Faso
|
Argentina
|
Chile
|
Sweden
|
Russia
|
Marocco
In 2015, France won the U19 World Championship while Spain are the current U20 EHF EURO champions. From all four groups the best four teams qualify for the Last 16.
The draw for the Men's U19 World Championship is as follows
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Group C
|
Group D
|
France
|
Germany
|
Croatia
|
Slovenia
|
Denmark
|
Iceland
|
Argentina
|
Spain
|
Sweden
|
Georgia
|
Brazil
|
Serbia
|
Bahrain
|
Chile
|
Portugal
|
Tunisia
|
Egypt
|
Japan
|
Venezuela
|
Russia
|
Norway
|
Algeria
|
Korea
|
Mexico
France seem to be nurturing a successful generation yet again. Last year, the U18 squad won the Men's 18 EHF EURO ahead of Croatia and Germany.
