11.05.2017, 08:11
Media accreditation launched for Beach Handball EURO 2017 in Croatia
Media representatives can now request accreditation for the Beach Handball EURO 2017, taking place from 20 to 25 June 2017 in the Croatian capital Zagreb

Media representatives from written and online media, TV, radio and photographers have the opportunity to request accreditation for the Beach Handball EURO 2017 in Croatia.

Accreditation requests can be submitted via the following link on the event website http://bheuro2017.com/?p=2849.

29 teams have registered for the European beach handball highlight event of the summer which will take place from 20 to 25 June at Jarun Lake, a popular recreational area in the south of Zagreb.

The senior team event is preceded by the U17 Beach Handball EURO from 16 to 18 June.

Croatia have been one of the most dominant nations in beach handball.

The men's team are four-time consecutive European champions, having won the EURO events in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. The women's team won gold at the Beach Handball EURO 2011 in Umag.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
