Millions tune in as TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 hailed a success

A capacity crowd of 12,000 spectators and millions around the globe witnessed what has been described as the best ‘EHF FINAL4’ yet in the Women’s EHF Champions League in Budapest’s Papp László Sportaréna on 6/7 May 2017.

Hungarian side, Györi Audi ETO KC, were ultimately to lift the trophy for the third time in the club’s history, winning 31:30 in a dramatic final against Macedonian team, HC Vardar, thus securing the title they missed out on last year after losing on penalties against Romanian side, CSM Bucuresti.

With title sponsorship from sports betting game TIPPMIX, a product of Hungary’s national lottery, Szerencsejáték Zrt., the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 was the fourth final event to be organised in the ‘FINAL4’ format in the Hungarian capital by the EHF’s marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, and the Hungarian Handball Federation.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “This year’s event was undoubtedly the best yet and has set a new standard both for the event and indeed in the women’s handball. The level of spectator, TV and sponsor interest has been unprecedented and illustrates the potential for the women’s game. We look forward to further developing our positive cooperation with the Hungarian Handball Federation over the events and years to come.”

Biggest global TV audience yet

An estimated global audience in excess of 180 million followed the Women’s EHF Champions League throughout the season and the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 set a new record for its worldwide TV coverage with 21 television stations showing the event live into more than 55 territories.

On ehfTV.com, the EHF’s own OTT platform, more than a quarter of a million videos were watched both in the run-up and during the event, complemented by extensive coverage on the competition’s social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram.

Snapchat Spectacles offer unique view of celebrations

Handball fans following the event via social media were offered a unique glimpse behind the scenes from the EHF’s team of mobile reporters. In a first for any handball event, followers of the EHF’s Snapchat channel (ehf_live) were offered a first-hand view of the celebrations in the Györ dressing room thanks to star Dutch player, Yvette Broch, who grabbed the EHF mobile team’s Snapchat Spectacles and wore them as the team danced around the trophy.

New high for women’s handball

Speaking after the final, Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: “It is hard not to compare the Budapest event with its men’s counterpart in Cologne. The VELUX EHF FINAL4 is a huge event in a much bigger hall but I believe this venue has been used perfectly and the organisers can be proud of what they have achieved in Budapest.

“Hungary is a country where women’s handball is a top sport and the fact that the event has been here for four years and will be for further two is a compliment to Hungarian handball. We feel at home in Budapest and are really looking forward to the future.”

Katalin Pálinger, Vice President of the Hungarian Handball Federation, said. “It was emotional to watch and experience this weekend in Budapest. From an organiser’s point of view it was a great success and well beyond our own expectations.

“All tickets were sold-out and the fantastic final was heart-warming, at least for the fans of Györ. Since the final on Sunday, we have already been talking about the next year’s FINAL4 and how we can develop the event still further.”

EHF Marketing GmbH and the Hungarian Handball Federation signed a three-year contract for the hosting of the Women’s EHF FINAL4, which will see the event stay in Budapest until at least 2019.

Preparations for the next highlights of the 2016/17 season now continue with the Liqui Moly EHF Cup Finals due to take place in Göppingen, Germany on 20/21 May and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 to be played in Cologne, Germany on 3/4 June.

Further information on the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 and VELUX EHF FINAL4 can be found on the events’ newly re-launched official website, ehfFINAL4.com.

TEXT: