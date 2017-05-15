Last two weeks to choose your All-star team

There is not too much time left for all handball fans to show support for their VELUX EHF Champions League favourites and cast their online ballots for the 2016/17 All-star team presented by Salming.



The fifth edition of the vote, which started before the second quarter-final leg, will run only for two more weeks and will be closed on Tuesday 30 May at midnight.

The list of 50 nominees consists of exclusively stellar names, as there are five nominees in the selection for each position - the starting seven plus the best defender, the best coach and the best young player (born in 1994 or younger).



Players and coaches from 20 clubs and from 17 nations in the current season have been selected. While six members of the 2015/16 All-star team can make it back to the elite company, there are no fewer than 25 new names (50 %) in the nomination list.



For the first time also the media representatives and a panel of experts will contribute to the final selection. The combined choice of all three branches will be announced on the eve of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on Friday 2 June.



Fans who register before submitting their votes can win of 16 attractive prizes from the official partner Salming including the original award “The Spirit of Handball” created by the Swedish-American graffiti artist Shai Dahan. The artpiece will be handed over to the new All-star team members.

Enter the vote of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2016/17 All-star team here.



The players nominated for the 2016/17 season are:



Goalkeeper

Mattias Andersson (SWE) – SG Flensburg-Handewitt/GER

Ivan Stevanovic (CRO) – HC PPD Zagreb/CRO

Thierry Omeyer (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain Handball/FRA

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) – FC Barcelona Lassa/ESP

Cyril Dumoulin (FRA) – HBC Nantes/FRA



Left wing

Uwe Gensheimer (GER) - Paris Saint-Germain Handball/FRA

Magnus Bramming (DEN) – Team Tvis Holstebro/DEN

Jonas Källman (SWE) – MOL-Pick Szeged/HUN

Timur Dibirov (RUS) – HC Vardar/MKD

Valero Rivera (ESP) – FC Barcelona Lassa/ESP



Left back

Momir Ilic (SRB) – Telekom Veszprem/HUN

Mikkel Hansen (DEN) – Paris Saint-Germain Handball/FRA

Karol Bielecki (POL) – KS Vive Tauron Kielce/POL

Sajad Esteki (IRI) – Dinamo Bucuresti/ROU

Mathieu Grebille (FRA) – Montpellier HB/FRA



Centre back

Gabor Csaszar (HUN) – Kadetten Schaffhausen /SUI

Andre Schmid (SUI) – Rhein-Neckar Löwen/GER

Kentin Mahe (FRA) – SG Flensburg-Handewitt/GER

Sebastian Skube (SLO) – Bjerringbro-Silkeborg/DEN

Nikola Karabatic (FRA) - Paris Saint-Germain Handball/FRA



Line player

Rastko Stojkovic (SRB) – HC Meshkov Brest/BLR

Julen Aguinagalde (ESP) – KS Vive Tauron Kielce/POL

Andreas Nilsson (SWE) - Telekom Veszprem/HUN

Patrick Wiencek (GER) – THW Kiel/GER

Ludovic Fabregas (FRA) – Montpellier HB/FRA



Right back

Dainis Kristopans (LAT) – HC Meshkov Brest/BLR

Zsolt Balogh (HUN) – MOL-Pick Szeged/HUN

Jure Dolenec (SLO) – Montpellier HB/FRA

Kiril Lazarov (MKD) – FC Barcelona Lassa/ESP

Alex Dujshebaev (ESP) – HC Vardar/MKD



Right wing

David Balaguer (ESP) – HBC Nantes/FRA

Lasse Svan (DEN) – SG Flensburg-Handewitt/GER

Zlatko Horvat (CRO) – HC PPD Zagreb/CRO

Darko Djukic (SRB) – Vive Tauron Kielce/POL

Victor Tomas (ESP) – FC Barcelona Lassa/ESP



Defender

Viran Morros (ESP) – FC Barcelona Lassa/ESP

Timuzsin Schuch (HUN) – Telekom Veszprem/HUN

Rene Toft Hansen (DEN) – THW Kiel/GER

Ilija Abutovic (SRB) – HC Vardar/MKD

Luka Karabatic (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain Handball/FRA



Young player

Jerry Tollbring (SWE) – IFK Kristianstad/SWE

Nikola Bilyk (AUT) – THW Kiel/GER

Blaz Janc (SLO) – RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko/SLO

Nedim Remili (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain Handball/FRA

Haniel Inoue Langaro (BRA) – Naturhouse La Rioja



Coach

Xavi Pascual (ESP) – FC Barcelona Lassa/ESP

Patrice Canayer (FRA) – Montpellier HB/FRA

Juan Carlos Pastor (ESP) – MOL-Pick Szeged/HUN

Raul Gonzalez Gutierrez (ESP) – HC Vardar/MKD

Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE) – SG Flensburg-Handewitt/GER



Enter the vote of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2016/17 All-star team presented by Salming here.



Profiles



A complete list of player and coaches profiles can be found on here

TEXT: