NEWS REPORT: Get the chance to award your favourite handball team at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

#meetyourheroes at the VELUX EHF FINAL4

Organisers of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 are offering fans the chance to meet their heroes and to present their team with medals at the awarding ceremony in front of 19,750 spectators in Cologne’s LANXESS arena.

One fan will be chosen for each of the four participating teams FC Barcelona Lassa, Telekom Veszprém, Paris Saint-Germain Handball and HC Vardar and will get the opportunity to celebrate on court with their club and players on Sunday, 4 June following the match for 3/4 place and the final.

Fans with tickets for this year’s edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 can participate in the competition and win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Each winner will also receive a special VELUX EHF FINAL4 goody bag sponsored by Salming and a framed photograph showing them with their team.

They will also appear in the event’s official newspaper which will be published on the final day.

Your chance to #meetyourheroes

Standing on the podium and presenting the medals to your favourite team in front of a packed LANXESS arena is something money just cannot buy.

To win this unforgettable moment all you have to do is to tell us your story. What makes you your team’s biggest fan?

Post a photograph or video on our official EHF Champions League Channels or via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (ehf_live) using the hashtag #meetyourheroes.

You can also email your entry to media@eurohandball.com. Final deadline for entries is Thursday, 25 May 2017 at 17:00hrs.

To enter you must have a valid ticket for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 the event on 3/4 June 2017.



The four winners will be required to attend a rehearsal for the closing ceremonies in the LANXESS arena on the morning of Sunday, 4 June 2017.

Please note: we reserve the right to share your entries on the EHF Champions League platforms.

Tickets still available

If you want to take part and did not yet secure your place, a limited number of tickets are still available in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Ticket Shop.

