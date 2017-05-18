NEWS REPORT: English pop star Melanie C will perform three songs on Sunday at the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Melanie C to perform three songs at the VELUX EHF FINAL4

The English pop star and former member of the ‘Spice Girls’ is currently touring Europe with her latest album ‘Version of Me’ and will stop again in Cologne to take the stage on Sunday at the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Melanie C will sing three songs, one before and two after the final - taking the event’s entertainment to another level.

One highlight after another

Melanie C will perform her well-known song ‘Next Best Superstar’ before the final clash of the VELUX EHF FINAL4, heating up the atmosphere in the LANXESS arena.

Her song is the highlight of the final opening show and millions of fans in the LANXESS arena and in front of the TV can already look forward to this spectacular performance.

Ahead of the winner’s ceremony Melanie C will once again enter the stage with ‘Dear Life’ from her new album ‘Version of Me’.

At the end of a thrilling final day she will sing her own version of ‘We are the Champions’, celebrating together with the players from Europe’s best handball clubs and the crowd this exciting and unforgettable weekend.

Tickets still available

If you want to see Melanie C and take part in the VELUX EHF FINAL4, a limited number of tickets is still available in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Ticket Shop.

