NEWS REPORT: Tickets are once again available for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, , following the return of tickets reserved for the four participating clubs

Final batch of tickets available to buy now

With just 16 days to go until the most prestigious club handball event in the world throws off in Cologne, some lucky handball fans still have the chance to claim a seat in the LANXESS arena for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017 and experience the unforgettable spectacle on 3 and 4 June.

A part of the ticket contingent, which had been reserved for the four participating clubs, have now been returned and are back on public sale.

Only fans quick enough will be able to witness how the four giants of the continent will try to outmuscle each other in a quest for the most coveted trophy in club handball.

In the first semi-final on Saturday, 3 June, the runners-up of the last two seasons Telekom Veszprém from Hungary take on Paris Saint-Germain Handball (15:15 hrs).

The second semi-final will see Macedonian newcomers, HC Vardar, face the record champions, FC Barcelona Lassa (18:00 hrs).

All remaining tickets are available now in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Ticket shop.

Tickets are priced at €295 (incl. VAT) and are valid for both days and all four matches.

