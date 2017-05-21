Final curtain for Gro Hammerseng-Edin

On Sunday at approximately 19:30 local time, an extraordinary career will come to an end.



The final buzzer of the second leg of the Norwegian play-off final between Larvik and Vipers Kristiansand will also be the final whistle for Gro Hammerseng-Edin’s career.



In February, only a few days after her spouse Anja Hammerseng-Edin announced the end of her career following this season, Gro Hammerseng-Edin did the same.



“I am ending my career at this point because I find that it is the right time to finish. I feel privileged having been part of so much as a player, and I feel that I have had a long career,” says Gro Hammerseng-Edin.



“It is time for new adventures, and I feel ready to have new priorities in my life.



“I am grateful for all the experiences I have had as a player, but I am sure that my body will also appreciate that I am putting other things first in the future,” adds Gro Hammerseng-Edin, who will not leave handball completely, as she is joining the board of directors at Larvik.



The 37-year-old playmaker’s career will naturally be recognised at her final match in Boligmappa Arena on Sunday.



“We are still a little uncertain how to do it in detail though, as we are going to thank several great players who are ending their careers in our club,” explains head coach Tor Oddvar Moen, referring to the fact that it is not only the Hammerseng-Edin couple calling it a day after this season.



Another iconic Larvik player, Karoline Dyhre Breivang is also ending her career, while seven others are continuing elsewhere.





A moment of mixed emotions



Gro Hammerseng-Edin has tried to prepare herself for that special moment on Sunday night, when it will all be over:



“I think it is going to be melancholic, strange, but also great in the sense that I will feel extremely grateful for everything my career has given me.



“I also expect to be a bit touched, I know myself well. Saying goodbye to many people will be sad, but hopefully I will keep in touch with many of them.



“Furthermore, part of me is looking forward to a new life with time for things I have not had the opportunity to do in the past, and that will contribute to giving me a good feeling.



“Mixed will probably cover my feelings best. It is exciting, melancholic, sad, nice and everything at one time.



“I have never done this before, so it is really hard to say what it is going to be like,” says Gro Hammerseng-Edin, who won four EHF EUROs with Norway and one Women’s EHF Champions League title with Larvik, to mention just a few of her greatest achievements.



A great player and a great person



Head coach Oddvar Moen has been happy to work with the 2007 World Handball Player of the Year in Larvik.



“We have had Gro in our club since 2010, and she has really been a great asset to us, on and off the court. Apart from being a great player, she has also been a great leader,” says Oddvar Moen.



“She is not only a great player. She is also a great person, and we are going to miss her, but I am full of understanding for her decision.”

Gro Hammerseng-Edin is very well aware what she will remember from her long career.



“Beyond any doubt, it will be all the fantastic people I have been allowed to know and with whom I have shared a lot.



“It is the cohesiveness, the friendships, the inspiration in working with extremely good people, many fantastic memories and experiences for better and worse.



“I have met my wife through handball. I have got plenty of good friends due to handball. No doubt, it is the relations, the people and the feeling of doing a good job, which has been the best.



“I have felt extremely privileged,” she says.



“It is difficult to mention any highlights that have meant more than others. The three greatest moments are perhaps the first EURO gold with Norway in 2004, the Olympic gold in 2008 and the Champions League gold with Larvik in 2011.



“I must admit that the EURO gold in 2010 has a very high place for me too, as it took place so to speak in my former ‘home arena’ in Herning, Denmark.



“It was big to be back there and play the semi-final and final after playing seven years there with Ikast/FC Midtjylland,” concludes Gro Hammerseng-Edin.

