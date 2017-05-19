NEWS REPORT: Business event ahead of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne brings together tech and handball experts to discuss how technology is set to revolutionise the sport in the future

Handball’s tech future in the spotlight

Europe’s leading technology, marketing and handball experts will gather in Cologne, Germany on Friday, 2 June 2017 to look into the future of the sport and particularly how technology is set to influence many aspects of the sport in the years ahead, including playing, coaching, officiating and marketing.

Before the start of the VELUX EHF FINAL4, taking place in the LANXESS arena on 3/4 June, the EHF and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, have invited many of the sport industry’s top professionals to a half-day event under the banner of ‘European handball goes Tech’.

Taking place on the top floor of Cologne’s KölnSky, this exclusive event will see the EHF and EHF Marketing present their vision of how technology is set to impact the sport in the future.

Key note speakers and invited panel guests will discuss topics including the ‘future of sports data’, ‘what’s next in handball?’, ‘monetising the digital community’, the ‘future of handball sponsoring’ and the ‘smart ball’ project from the EHF’s official ball supplier, SELECT, which has partnered with tracking provider Kinexon to develop new technologies including a handball with an integrated tracking chip.

Commenting on the event, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We are already working to see how we can use technology to take handball to the next level. To support our efforts we have created this new platform and are looking forward to sharing our ideas and discussing future innovations for the sport.”

Industry experts confirmed

International experts and influencers from the world of technology, sport and marketing have already been confirmed for the event.

Carsten Koerl founder and CEO of the leading sports data company, Sportradar, Maximilian Schmidt CEO at sports tracking company, Kinexon, and sports strategist and consultant, Geoff Wilson will join the panel discussion on the future of technology in handball.

Also joining the discussion on sports sponsorship will be representatives of sponsors and partners including Michael K. Rasmussen, VELUX Group Director of Branding and Marketing, Franjo Bobinac, President and CEO of the Gorenje Group and also David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH.

Key note speakers include Britta Sölter, Director Strategic Partnerships at Athletia Sports and Jan Gubi Wichmann from SELECT. Further speakers are yet to be announced.

Innovation driving strategy

Since the first VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2010, the event has become synonymous with innovation and the use of new technologies in the sport.



The event was the first in handball to test the use of 3D TV production and also seen the development of new camera angles including the ‘ref cam’ and 360° video as well as game administration solutions such as goal-line, goal-light and instant replay technology.

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have already been testing a number of technologies including player tracking and how they might be implemented in the game.

Event registration

The ‘European handball goes Tech’ event takes place from 15:00 hrs on Friday, 2 June 2017 and is an invite-only business event.

To register an interest in attending send an email to the EHF Marketing team at ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com.

