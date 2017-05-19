«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

19.05.2017, 06:20
Handball’s tech future in the spotlight
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Business event ahead of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne brings together tech and handball experts to discuss how technology is set to revolutionise the sport in the future

» »2016-17 Men's CL
»Final Four
»
 

Handball’s tech future in the spotlight

Europe’s leading technology, marketing and handball experts will gather in Cologne, Germany on Friday, 2 June 2017 to look into the future of the sport and particularly how technology is set to influence many aspects of the sport in the years ahead, including playing, coaching, officiating and marketing.

Before the start of the VELUX EHF FINAL4, taking place in the LANXESS arena on 3/4 June, the EHF and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, have invited many of the sport industry’s top professionals to a half-day event under the banner of ‘European handball goes Tech’.

Taking place on the top floor of Cologne’s KölnSky, this exclusive event will see the EHF and EHF Marketing present their vision of how technology is set to impact the sport in the future.

Key note speakers and invited panel guests will discuss topics including the ‘future of sports data’, ‘what’s next in handball?’, ‘monetising the digital  community’, the ‘future of handball sponsoring’ and the ‘smart ball’ project from the EHF’s official ball supplier, SELECT, which has partnered with tracking provider Kinexon to develop new technologies including a handball with an integrated tracking chip.

Commenting on the event, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We are already working to see how we can use technology to take handball to the next level. To support our efforts we have created this new platform and are looking forward to sharing our ideas and discussing future innovations for the sport.”

Industry experts confirmed

International experts and influencers from the world of technology, sport and marketing have already been confirmed for the event.

Carsten Koerl founder and CEO of the leading sports data company, Sportradar, Maximilian Schmidt CEO at sports tracking company, Kinexon, and sports strategist and  consultant, Geoff Wilson will join the panel discussion on the future of technology in handball.

Also joining the discussion on sports sponsorship will be representatives of sponsors and partners including Michael K. Rasmussen, VELUX Group Director of Branding and Marketing, Franjo Bobinac, President and CEO of the Gorenje Group and also David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH.

Key note speakers include Britta Sölter, Director Strategic Partnerships at Athletia Sports and Jan Gubi Wichmann from SELECT. Further speakers are yet to be announced.

Innovation driving strategy

Since the first VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2010, the event has become synonymous with innovation and the use of new technologies in the sport.

The event was the first in handball to test the use of 3D TV production and also seen the development of new camera angles including the ‘ref cam’ and 360° video as well as game administration solutions such as goal-line, goal-light and instant replay technology.

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have already been testing a number of technologies including player tracking and how they might be implemented in the game.

Event registration

The ‘European handball goes Tech’ event takes place from 15:00 hrs on Friday, 2 June 2017 and is an invite-only business event.

To register an interest in attending send an email to the EHF Marketing team at ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com.

 


TEXT: EHF / jjr
 
Share
CONTACT FORM