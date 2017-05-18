«may 2017»
18.05.2017, 16:16
EHF supports Handball 4 Dual Careers
NEWS REPORT: New project aims introducing a support service for the development of handball players’ dual careers

EHF supports Handball 4 Dual Careers

Three major European clubs, the European Handball Federation, the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences and the Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry have joined forces to promote and support the topic of dual careers in handball. Furthermore, the project is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

‘Handball 4 Dual Careers’, or H4DC in short, aims at developing a comprehensive support service for the development of handball players’ through a collaborative approach between sporting bodies (clubs, federations), educational organisations and private sector representatives.

The three clubs supporting the initiative are Fraikin BM. Granollers from Spain as the project leader, Club Fenix Toulouse from France and IK Sävehof from Sweden. H4DC targets the players from the three handball clusb, starting at the age of 12 and all the way to university age. Professional players are explicitly included.

In total, the project is designed to span across 30 months. The first phase started in January this year. It was led by the University of Applied Sciences Amsterdam and elaborated the specific needs  the three participating clubs may have when they offer a better combination of their studies with the practice of sport to players.

In a nutshell, H4DC’s objectives are

  • Design a dual career support service in that includes awareness, training and individual guidance
  • Test, supervise and evaluate the methodology with 120 athletes through pilot projects
  • Draw conclusions from the pilot projects and write a report of policy recommendations which are transferable to any handball club or other sports club

Download the press kit and the H4DC brochure here.

For more information go to www.H4DC.eu

Subscribe to the H4DC newsletter here.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
