Where to follow the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017

Even fans not present at the EWS Arena in Göppingen for the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017 wil be able to get the first-hand experience of this high-class event through various media channels.

ehfTV coverage and English commentary

All four matches will be streamed live and on-demand around the world at ehfTV.com, the European Handball Federation’s online streaming platform (geoblocking applies).

For the fourth time in the Men’s EHF Cup the matches will be also broadcast with a live English commentary - by Chris O’Reilly.

Television and live streaming

Coverage of the event will be shown on television by the following confirmed TV stations: MDR (GER), RBB (stream) TV3 Sport 1 (DEN), Viasat (NOR), Viasat (SWE), SFR (FRA), Sport TV (SLO), Digi Sport (ROU) - delayed, Sport TV (CZE/SVK), Sport TV (HUN) - delayed

Online and liveblog

The event can be followed on the websites: www.eurohandball.com and www.frischauf-gp.de (in German) and the following social media channels: Facebook EHF, Twitter accounts ehf_live & ehf and snapchat ehf_live. From Friday 19 May 13:00 hrs there will be a live blog launched at www.eurohandball.com.

Live ticker

Even fans unable to watch the matches on the TV or on the ehfTV live streaming can follow the up-to-second updates of the matches’ scoreline at the live ticker, which was already available over the group phase and the quarter-finals. All handball lovers can check not only the running score, but also the scorers, fouls, two-minutes suspensions, missed shots or saves. The live ticker will be provided both in the HTML and Flash version here: http://ticker.ehf.eu/







