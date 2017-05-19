Meet the team's of the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017

And finally, Saint-Raphael Var Handball the only non-German side who made it all the way to the Liqui Moly EHF Cup Finals 2017. This is their first ever semi-final of an international competition after the 2016 French runners-up came up short three times in quarter-finals of the EHF Cup.

“Due to their experience and the quality of their squad, Berlin are the favourites,” says outgoing Saint-Raphael coach Joel da Silva on their tie against Füchse Berlin. Will the foxes' experience of playing two EHF Cup semi-finals and being crowned IHF Super Globe champions be too much for the French side?

Unlike their semi-final counterparts, Göppingen, SC Magdeburg have been on a hot streak in the domestic league and EHF Cup winning the last 22 matches. SCM have also won the EHF Cup three time in their history; check out Robert Weber & Co. below...

The reigning champions and hosts, FRISCH AUF! Göppingen, are up first. Coming off on the back of the poor run in the Bundesliga the three-time EHF Cup winners will want to end their season on a high. Check out their video below:

