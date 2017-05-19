Daniel Sarmiento sees Berlin as the favourite
The two-time VELUX EHF Champions League winner with FC Barcelona, Daniel Sarmiento, sees his Saint-Raphael Var Handball as the underdogs heading into their tie with German side Füchse Berlin.
.@SRVHB up next in the #ehfcupfinals media calls! @sarmiento11dani: "We are here as the challengers; Berlin are the favourites." pic.twitter.com/DdIdvlRZ4n
— EHF (@EHF) May 19, 2017
