

20.05.2017, 12:53

lineups « Go back » Print Version



Tweet

Here are your rosters for the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017 first two ties! Nenadic of Füchse Berlin is in after a lot of doubt about his fitness, how much of a role will he play today? Well tune in for their tie against SRVHB at 17:45... Here are the lineups for today's LIQUI MOLY #ehfcupfinals 2017! Any predictions for the final pairing? pic.twitter.com/TyIR4oPn4G — EHF (@EHF) May 20, 2017

TEXT:



Share Tweet TEXT: