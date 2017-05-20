RESULT: Wow, what a game for the hosts! Often a cliche to put so much emphasis on the home support but in the EWS Arena you could feel the energy it gave FRISCH AUF! The win never really looked in any doubt even though SCM pulled it back to two at one stage. Very impressive. Who will they play in the final? Well, that is coming up shortly at 17:45 (CET) - Saint-Raphael vs Füchse Berlin.

50' SC Magdeburg 22 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 27: SCM are starting to get nervous and this only is acting as fuel for both players and fans of Göppingen who can smell the end in sight - every goal being celebrated more than the last. Two words: Zarko Sesum.

With only 10 minutes remaining @SCMagdeburg find themselves 26:22 down to @FRISCHAUFGP. Worrying time for SCM fans #ehfcupfinals pic.twitter.com/QyBuGDgBml — #ehfcupfinals (@EHF) May 20, 2017

45' SC Magdeburg 20 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 24: Much of the same in the opening minutes of the second half: crazy fans, high tempo with Zarko Sesum netting 7 so far and Damgaard for SCM with 8.

He was the man of the first half and, if they win, @zarkosesum of @FRISCHAUFGP will be one of the main men to thank #ehfcupfinals pic.twitter.com/TLWcw3BYYE — #ehfcupfinals (@EHF) May 20, 2017

HT 30' SC Magdeburg 14 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 16: At the buzzer the man of the first half, Zarko Sesum, nails one in from nine meters. Great first half. Could be serious-edge-of-your-seat stuff in the second. Stay tuned!

26' SC Magdeburg 13 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 14: It has been a full 7 minutes without a goals for the reigning EHF Cup champions Göppingen. A very interesting opening 30 minutes. Handball without any real structure in attack but an amazing watch for a neutral...

15' SC Magdeburg 8 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 11: The arena may have only 5,600 seat but each one of those fans are making the noise of about three people. Amid this electric atmosphere Göppingen started better opening a 4:1 lead. Goals from Sesum (4 so far) have helped keep the hosts ahead in the opening quarter. The opening 5 minutes during which SCM seemed to be still in the dressing room has cost them.

