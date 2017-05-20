«may 2017»
20.05.2017, 17:53
second semi
RESULT: With Füchse Berlin's straight-forward win over French side Saint-Raphaël Var Handball it means that we will have the all-German final of Füchse versus hosts and reigning champions FRISCH AUF! Göppingen.

Sunday 21 May
3/4 placement match: Saint-Raphael vs SC Magdeburg (14:30)
Final: Füchse Berlin vs FRISCH AUF! Göppingen (17:00)

58' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 23 Füchse Berlin 34: This is the biggest gap between two sides at an EHF Cup Finals event. Doesn't do much for the neutral fans amoung us but the Foxes will be happy.

45': A photo that sums up the second half of this game: plain sailing for Füchse and Hans Lindberg is so relaxed he even took time out to enjoy the dancers. 

HT Saint-Raphael Var Handball 10 Füchse Berlin 17: The Foxes have a comfortable 7 goal lead going in at half-time. Lindberg with 7 is currently on 81 making him the new EHF Cup top scorer overall.  Another fun fact: 11 goals from left handed players playing for Füchse in he first 30!

25' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 8 Füchse Berlin 15: With Simcu's third goal of the game he ends a 10 minute drought with no goals for the French side.

11' Red card for Bjarki Mar Elisson. What seemed to me to be an accidental foul has turned into a red card for the Füchse Berlin winger. He doesn't seem too happy with the decision. 

6' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 3 Füchse Berlin 3: Our second semi for the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017 is underway and after the opening minutes very little between the sides. Stay tuned for more updates.


