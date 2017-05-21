NEWS REPORT: From 14 to 16 July the European Handball Federation together with Goalcha GmbH will stage the first conference on the street, fun and leisure kind of handball: Goalcha

Agenda published for first Goalcha conference

Didactic methods how to teach handball to children as well as hands-on exercises will be part of the programme at the first Goalcha conference organised by the European Handball Federation.

From 14 to 16 July the EHF joins forces with Goalcha GmbH; the conference takes place in the Austrian city of Tulln. Programme, registration form and further information can be downloaded at the bottom of this article.

Goalcha has been developed with the objective to bring handball back to the schools and into the daily life of children and teenagers. For that purpose, the necessary equipment was reduced to a minimum – all you need is the special Goalcha ball, being "grippable and graspable" for all persons irrespective of their age, sex or motoric capability.

With Goalcha everything centers on the positive experience – it's not about competition or who scored more goals.It is a match without referee and coach – the players formulate the basic rules themselves and assume responsibility that these are observed during the match. here is no right or wrong.

Every participant will receive two Goalcha balls, 1 Quick Play goal and the Goalcha manual.

The participation fee amounts to 150 euro. Deadline for registration is 16 June 2017. Fore more information on the conference contact Beata Kozlowska (+43 1 80 151 152 / kozlowska@eurohandball.com).

For more information on Goalcha head to www.goalcha.de.

