Welcome to the big day of the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017! Up first at 14:30 (CET) we have the 3/4 placement match between Saint-Raphael Var Handball vs SC Magdeburg. Both sides will have to pick themselves up after their disappointing semi-final ties yesterday.



Read the preview of that tie here:

And then it will be time for the big finale at 17:00: Füchse Berlin vs FRISCH AUF! Göppingen to be crowned LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals champions for 2017. Read our preview full of interesting facts:

TEXT: