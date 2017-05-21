Wow, what a finish. The man who took them into the penalty shootout ended up missing his penalty throw to gift SCM the third spot at the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017. Daniel Sarmiento must be feeling it right about now, but what a season they have had, they can hold their heads high. And congrats to SCM for a brave performance and on their third place finish.

FULL-TIME: Sarmiento!!! Right at the buzzer smashes one in from 10 meters to tie the game and bring us to penaties for this 3/4 placement match.

29' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 26 SC Magdeburg 27: After Hans Lindberg of Füchse scoring 11 yesterday breaking the all-time, most goals in one game record at EHF Cup Finals event, we have Grafenhorst breaking it today with his 12, crazy!

55' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 26 SC Magdeburg 26: And we are level once again! Caucheteux scoring from his wing after Sarmiento making some space for him from left back.

50' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 21 SC Magdeburg 22: Time-out SCM! From being five down SRVHB have pulled it back to one again. They are nowhere near giving up just yet. Two each from Caucheteux & Vigneron help closed the gap.

Flying on wings! 21:17 for SCM

WINGS ON FIRE: Grafenhorst with 10, Pettersson 7 and Weber 4 = 21 of @SCMagdeburg 22 goals so far #ehfcupfinals #SCMSTR pic.twitter.com/0FDZOtIFQr — #ehfcupfinals (@EHF) May 21, 2017

40' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 13 SC Magdeburg 14: SCM's wingers on both left and right are lighting up the game. Some sensational goals from Pettersson on the right has him almost level with Grafenhorst on the left (7 & 8 each) i.e. 18 of SCM's 19 goals so far have been scored by wingers (including Webers 3 so far).



35' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 13 SC Magdeburg 14: Everything Grafenhorst touches on SCM left wing seems to turn into a goal. He is up to 7 for the moment. Bezak for SCM is being deployed as a double line in attacks as the German side look to losen up the much improved defence of SRVHB

32' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 13 SC Magdeburg 13: Daniel Sarmiento from the spot again pulls them level. Last time the sides were level was 4:4 in the 12th minute.

HT: Saint-Raphael Var Handball 12 SC Magdeburg 13: One between then at the break. Top scorers for both sides are Sarmiento with 4 for SRVHB and Grafenhorst with 6.

25' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 10 SC Magdeburg 11: Tensions boiling over a bit here with number 2 (Krantz St. / Musa SCM) for each side getting a 2 min. suspension

20' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 7 SC Magdeburg 9: Ex-Barca playmaker, Daniel Sarmiento, with a deft broken wrist shot from the penalty spot brings the French EHF Cup Finals debutants to within two.

15' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 4 SC Magdeburg 6: Time-out called by SRVHB. The French side are having trouble opening up SCM's rigid 6-0 defensive set up. While the German side are having a somewhat easier time moving forward.

8' Saint-Raphael Var Handball 3 SC Magdeburg 3: All-square so far amid a suprisingly upbeat and motivated crowd. This is of course these sides first ever encounter but SRVHB's six encounter with a German team this season. Robert Weber having sucess from the penalty spot. Seemingly he made a bet with his SCM teammate that if they lost the semi he could shave off his beard, and if you check out ehfTV.com you can see the results for yourself. Picture to come!

Saint-Raphael Var Handball vs SC Magdeburg 3/4 placement match of the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017

