21.05.2017, 17:23
Your record winners of the EHF Cup. Full report to follow soon...

RESULT:

58' Füchse Berlin 21 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 30: The Foxes look well beaten. They have been going full-court press now for the past five minutes with the aim to put disturb Göppingen's attack. And with gaps opening Späth finds his way to the net. Looks like we are well on our way to having the first ever defending champions at an EHF Cup Finals event!

50' Füchse Berlin 20 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 25:The hosts are within touching distance of glory. Keeper for the boys in green and white Prost has 14 saves. What a man!

33' Füchse Berlin 14 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 18: Lars Kaufmann with his 6th goal opens up a four-goal gap for the reigning EHF Cup champions Göppingen. Should Göppingen win today it would be the fourth EHF Cup title for Schöne, Späth and Kneule with FA Göppingen.

 

HT Füchse Berlin 13 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 15: What a half! Schöne scores a cracker to close the first half. And the hosts are showing that past form means nothing as the last time these two sides met Berlin won by 4 and then by 5 goals. We all know this weekend tournament handball is it's own beast and this proves it.  

26Füchse Berlin 10 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 13: What a turn around. All of sudden Göppingen are the ones bossing the backcourt with their defensive effort improving greatly. Kaufmann lead the scoring with 4 for the green and white. 

20' Füchse Berlin 7 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 8: Time-out Berlin! And Göppingen take the lead for the first time and it nearly blew off the roof! Schiller with gets one from the left wing with almost no angle. Shaping up to be a great game! 

16' Füchse Berlin 6 FRISCH AUF! Göppingen 4: In a sold-out EWS Arena in Göppingen we saw the hosts get off to a somewhat nervous start as Berlin opened a 7:5 lead. Nenedic and Linberg with 3 each are Berlin's main firepower as Nenedic is proving tricky for Göppingen's middle block. Schöne and Kaufmann are looking most dangerous for the boys in green and white! Amazing buzz in the hall.

Your live blog coverage for the LIQUI MOLY EHF Cup Finals 2017 deciding match: Füchse Berlin vs FRISCH AUF! Göppingen
