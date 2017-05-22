«may 2017»
22.05.2017, 16:27
Prepare your trip to the VELUX EHF FINAL4
NEWS REPORT: Find all the information needed to prepare your trip to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 3/4 June 2017.

Prepare your trip to the VELUX EHF FINAL4

With just 12 days left to this season’s VELUX EHF Champions League highlight – the VELUX EHF FINAL4 - here is a complete overview of the most important things you need to know ahead of your trip to Cologne to ensure you have an unforgettable weekend. 

Opening Party

The fun begins at 18:00 hrs in fron of the LANXESS arena on Friday with the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Opening Party, with doors already open from 17:30 hrs to 22:00 hrs. Fans will enjoy live music from Bläck Fööss and Groovin Affairs, the players' presentation on stage (19:00 hrs), autgraph sessions and different activities from our partners and sponsors throughout the evening.

You can also play your own part in the event, or at least in one of the opening show, by having your photo taken in the special photo box.

Tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Opening Party are still available and can be purchased online or via the ticket-hotline +49 (0)221 80 20.

When to arrive at the LANXESS arena

On Saturday and Sunday fans with tickets to the event can enter the area in front of the LANXESS arena from 11:30 hrs.

At 13:30 hrs doors to the LANXESS arena will open, where you can discover more stands and shops as well as enjoy the event’s unique atmosphere before the matches start.

On both days you need to make sure you are in your seat 15 minutes before the matches start to enjoy the opening shows. The entertainment highlight on Sunday will be Melanie Cs performance of her well-known song ‘Next Best Superstar’, heating up the atmosphere in the LANXESS arena before the final throw-off.

Your timetable for the weekend

Friday, 2 June 2017

17:30 hrs Doors open to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Opening Party
18:00 hrs Show starts on the main stage

Saturday, 3 June 2017:

15:00 hrs Opening Show
15:15 hrs Telekom Veszprém vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (Semi-final 1)

17:45 hrs Opening Show
18:00 hrs HC Vardar vs FC Barcelona Lassa (Semi-final 2)

Sunday, 4 June 2017:

15:00 hrs Opening Show
15:15 hrs 3/4 Placement Match

17:45 hrs Opening Show
18:00 hrs Final

Tickets still available

If you want to be part of this amazing sport event a few tickets are still available in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Ticket shop.

The ticket includes all matches and allows you to use the local transport in Cologne on Saturday and Sunday.

What not to bring with you to the LANXESS arena

It’s important to know what you are allowed and not allowed to bring with you to the LANXESS arena.

Here are the most important things to remember:

  • Bags larger than A4 size are NOT allowed inside the arena. Please leave larger bags at home or store them at the train station.
     
  • Cameras and small video cameras are permitted but only for personal use. Professional camera equipment (including stands) is not allowed.
     
  • Laser pointers, whistles and any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnics are not permitted
     
  • Food and drink as well as bottles, cans and glass items may not be taken into the arena. An exception will only be made for medical reasons (with doctor’s note) or for items required for the care of babies/young children.
     
  • Flags up to a length of 1.5 metres may be taken into the arena, any flag above this size will not be permitted.

TEXT: EHF / si,jjr
 
