NEWS REPORT: SportBusiness, one of the leading publications on the sports business market, has published a case study of the VELUX Group’s successful title sponsorship of the VELUX EHF Champions League

The VELUX Group: Eight years of sponsorship success

Over the past eight seasons, the name ‘VELUX’ has become synonymous with top-class international handball thanks to the VELUX Group’s title sponsorship of Europe’s premium club handball competition, the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Ask any handball fan and they will undoubtedly recognise the distinctive red and white ‘VELUX’ logo of the Danish roof window manufacturer such is the exposure of the brand across the competition and on the handball market.

Ever since the first VELUX EHF FINAL4 back in 2010, the VELUX Group and EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm and subsidiary of the EHF, have been working together to develop a partnership that not only fulfills the expectations of the title sponsor but also benefits the competition and its development.

The success of this cooperation has been recognised by the magazine, SportBusiness, which has published a case study as part of its ‘Sponsorship Works’ series, now in its twelfth edition.

The report offers an extend summary of the past eight seasons, highlighting the extensive benefits to the VELUX Group in terms of brand exposure and corporate hospitality as well as activation of the sponsorship both during the season and at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 event.

Commenting on the report, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, David Szlezak, said: “We’re really proud of what we have achieved together with our colleagues at the VELUX Group over the past eight years. Together we have been successful in developing a partnership that has enabled us to not only fulfil but also surpass the expectations of the VELUX Group as title sponsor.”

‘Let’s Play’ campaign

The focus of the VELUX Group’s efforts throughout this season have been on its ‘Let’s Play’ campaign, which offers youth teams between the ages of 8 and 14 the chance to win a set of handballs completely free of charge.

This season around 4,000 handballs will be distributed across Europe with successful applicants receiving 12 VELUX EHF Champions league-branded handballs and a specially designed ball net from the official EHF ball supplier, SELECT.

More than 500 teams have already applied for new balls and hundreds of junior handballs have already been dispatched.

The ‘Let’s Play’ campaign is set to be further expanded in the future.

About the VELUX Group

For more than 75 years, the VELUX Group has created better living environments for people around the world. Making the most of daylight and fresh air through the roof. The company’s product programme includes roof windows and modular skylights as well as a range of decoration and sun screenings, roller shutters, installation solutions and intelligent home controls. These products help to ensure a healthy and sustainable indoor climate.

For work and learning. For play and pleasure. The VELUX Group works globally – with sales and manufacturing operations in more than 40 countries and around 9,500 employees worldwide. The VELUX Group is owned by VKR Holding A/S, a limited company wholly owned by foundations and family. For more information, visit www.velux.com and the company’s dedicated handball website www.veluxhandball.com.

Download the SportBusiness Report

The complete text of the ‘Sponsorship Works’ Case Study is available for download courtesy of SportBusiness.

TEXT: