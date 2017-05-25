«may 2017»
25.05.2017, 19:05
Dujshebaev dreams of lifting trophy before leaving Vardar
FEATURE: Playing his last two international matches for Vardar, Alex Dujshebaev eyes a triumphant farewell from the Macedonian club on their first visit to the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

» »2016-17 Men's CL
»Final Four
»HC Vardar
»Alex Dujshebaev Dovichebaeva
»
 

Dujshebaev dreams of lifting trophy before leaving Vardar

For the first time ever, a club will be represented in both EHF FINAL4 events. While Vardar have participated already four times in the women’s edition in Budapest, the men’s team are rewriting the club’s history books this season by finally earning their ticket to Cologne – after three failed attempts.

“It says a lot about the club and all the work that has been done in the last few years. I think that none of the other teams have such a potential for success in both competitions. This is of course a big thing for the club and the country,” Vardar right back Alex Dujshebaev says.

Demonstrating their superiority

The Macedonian champions demonstrated their superiority in the quarter-finals with two wins against Flensburg. This achievement was also a payback for their elimination in 2014, when the German team scraped through to the finals tournament following a memorable thriller in the Boris Trajkovski arena.

“I am happy we finally managed to reach the final phase. This FINAL4 is very important for all of us because we are playing for the first time. And for me, it will be even more emotional since I am playing the last two matches for Vardar in the Champions League,” Dujshebaev says.

Since Dujshebaev joined Vardar in 2013, the career of the now 24-year-old right back has been going upwards. Over the years he has become one of the key players of the Macedonian team.

“When I joined the club I was young and a player for the future. I managed to grow up to a very good player. In the four seasons that I spent in Skopje, I have grown a lot, not just on court but also in personal life,” Dujshebaev says.

"We have to play smart in offence"

In the semi-final at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 next week, Vardar will meet FC Barcelona, a team which include two Macedonian players – Kiril Lazarov and Borko Ristovski.

Statistics are not on the side of the Macedonian champions. Against Barcelona, Vardar has lost nine times and achieved only one draw.

“At the moment Barcelona is among the four best teams in the world. They play great handball. I think that their defence is functioning very well and they have one of the best goalkeepers in the world. This is why we have to play smart in offence,” says Dujshebaev, who is also full of praise for the opponent’s attack.

“On the other side they also have great shooters like Wael Jallouz and Kiril Lazarov, and we have to stop them. If we manage to do this, then we have chances for new success.”

Enjoying all the challenges

The matches in Cologne will be Dujshebaev’s last for Vardar as the Spanish player is moving to Kielce next season.

“Since I arrived in this team, I have dreamed about winning the title with Vardar. But I know it will be hard,” Dujshebaev says. “However, we will fight on the court in Cologne and enjoy all the challenges that are ahead of us.”


TEXT: Amina Idrizi / ew
 
