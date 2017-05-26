NEWS REPORT: Ticket sale for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018 starts on 3/4 June at the LANXESS arena, followed by the online ticket sale on Monday, 5 June.

VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018: How to buy your ticket

Before the first match of this year’s VELUX EHF FINAL4 even throws off, fans in attendance can already secure tickets for the 2018 edition, taking place at Cologne’s LANXESS arena on 26/27 May.

Fans with a valid VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017 ticket can purchase tickets at ticket shop 1 of the LANXESS arena. Each person can secure up to four tickets for next year’s event.

Holders of a VELUX EHF FINAL4 Cashback Card can queue in the "Cashback Card Ticket Fast Lane" and will receive 4% Cashback as well as one Shopping Point when purchasing a ticket to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018. Membership is free of charge and non-binding.

Ticket shop 1 opening times Saturday/Sunday

11:30 – 14:30 hrs

End of Game 1 until 17:30 hrs

End of Game 2 until 21:30 hrs

Ticket shop 1 will be closed during the matches.

Buy your ticket online from Monday, 5 June

Handball fans around the world can buy their tickets from Monday 5 June onwards when the online ticket sale begins at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Ticket-shop at www.ehfFINAL4.com

Ticket prices

Premium: €345

Category 1: €295

Category 2: €215

Category 3: €155

Category 4: €75

VIP Tickets

Information about VIP tickets can be found on here.

