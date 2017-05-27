FINAL, SECOND LEG REVIEW: Backed by a huge lead from the first leg, the Portuguese side never saw their cup victory in danger against Potaissa Turda and won the final 67:52 on aggregate.

Sporting dominate final to win Challenge Cup

Sporting CP are the Challenge Cup winners 2016/17! Already enjoying a nine-goal advantage from the first leg, the Portuguese side added another clear win (30:24) in the second leg on Saturday. Their unbeaten European streak this season earned them the trophy for a second time after 2010.

No drama in Romania as final turned out an one-sided affair, with Sporting winning 67:52 overall

Janko Bozovic and Ivan Nikcevic were Sporting's best scorers with six goals each

Potaissa Turda suffered defeat in their first-ever European final

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL, SECOND LEG:

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR) 24:30 (9:13)

Sporting win 67:52 on aggregate

There was little Potaissa Turda could do after a heart-breaking defeat (37:28) in the first leg. The Romanian side have trouble with the hectic schedule and the injuries, and also lost the second leg.

An unbearable schedule, that saw Turda challenge for the Romanian league, the Romanian cup and the Challenge Cup, was Potaissa's undoing.

The Romanian team had little left in the tank before their home leg against Sporting, with the injuries starting to mount. No surprise that Potaissa never had a chance to mount a comeback, as the Portuguese side were better and more prepared.

With the afterthought of their national league’s final against Benfica strong in their minds, Sporting never went full gas.

As Potaissa struggled to cope with their opponents, Sporting took an early lead, in spite of all the Romanian changes in defence. The 13:9 at half-time meant that Sporting had a 13-goal advantage with 30 minutes still to play.

It was a walk in the park for the guests, who changed their line-up to protect their players for the next week's domestic final. Still, the advantage grew as Sporting took a convincing 30:24 win to cap off an impressive European season, in which they remained unbeaten.

A 67:52 aggregate win brought Sporting's second Challenge Cup win, after the one in 2010.

