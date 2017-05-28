NEWS REPORT: Star players from the four participating teams and special guests will star in a game show-style event on 2 June at 18:00 CET, live on Facebook and YouTube

Let’s get Quizzical with the VELUX EHF FINAL4 players show

The now-traditional Friday evening broadcast at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will see a change in format this year and the introduction of a game show-style broadcast, which will take place on Friday 2 June between 18:00 and 19:00 CET.

The show will feature a star player from each of the four participating teams (Dragan Gajic, Stojanche Stoilov, Viran Morros and Henrik Møllgaard) and two special guest team captains (Anja Althaus and Kim Ekdahl du Rietz), while ehfTV commentator Tom O’Brannagain will be the host.

Within the quiz, Tom will also take the opportunity to preview the weekend’s matches with the players in a relaxed environment and share a few laughs before the serious business takes over on Saturday.

Tune in on Friday at 18:00 CET for the show, which will be broadcast live on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and ehfTV YouTube channel.

TEXT: