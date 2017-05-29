«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.05.2017, 11:50
'A different taste' for every opening show at the VELUX EHF FINAL4
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Fans can look forward to four amazing VELUX EHF FINAL4 opening shows with new elements, fan engagement and Melanie C to perform ‘Next Best Superstar’.

» »2016-17 Men's CL
»Final Four
»
 

'A different taste' for every opening show at the VELUX EHF FINAL4

Since 2010 the opening shows of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 have been an integral part of the event and it’s almost impossible to imagine a VELUX EHF FINAL4 without them.

On both days you need to make sure you are in your seat already 15 minutes before the matches start and be ready for the show by 15:00 hrs and 17:45 hrs at the very latest.

Key visual and new technology

This year the team behind the opening show, Elements Entertainment and Hans-Christoph Mücke, the head director of the show, came up with new ideas and included the key visual to be communicated through the keywords of power, passion, speed, team spirit and thrill.

Every show will then have a focus during which different elements of the key visuals come into play.

For the first time ever there will be put 24 mobile, horizontal and vertical LED signs into use. The signs will be used by the light artists during their perfomance, so their will be a very close interaction between the artists and the technicians.

Fan engagement – be part of the opening show

Fans will be able to play a part in one of the opening shows. At the Opening Party on Friday you can take pictures in a special photo box. Among the chosen pictures which will be integrated in the key visual and shown on court during one of the opening shows you might eventually spot yourself or your friends.

A further interactive part will be when the 19,750 spectators in the LANXESS arena light up the arena through the flash on their mobile phones. So watch out for the sign to use your flashlight.

Melanie C to perform on Sunday

The last opening show before the final clash of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will also include English popstar Melanie C on stage, performing her well-known song ‘Next Best Superstar’.

So make sure to be in your seat to enjoy the spectacular opening show and Melanie C to set the atmosphere for Sunday’s final.

Live streaming in 360°

For the very first time, the opening shows at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be streamed live in 360° on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel. Tune in 15 minutes before each match to enjoy the unique spectacle.

 


TEXT: EHF / si,cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM