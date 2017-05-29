NEWS REPORT: Fans can look forward to four amazing VELUX EHF FINAL4 opening shows with new elements, fan engagement and Melanie C to perform ‘Next Best Superstar’.

'A different taste' for every opening show at the VELUX EHF FINAL4

Since 2010 the opening shows of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 have been an integral part of the event and it’s almost impossible to imagine a VELUX EHF FINAL4 without them.

On both days you need to make sure you are in your seat already 15 minutes before the matches start and be ready for the show by 15:00 hrs and 17:45 hrs at the very latest.

Key visual and new technology

This year the team behind the opening show, Elements Entertainment and Hans-Christoph Mücke, the head director of the show, came up with new ideas and included the key visual to be communicated through the keywords of power, passion, speed, team spirit and thrill.

Every show will then have a focus during which different elements of the key visuals come into play.

For the first time ever there will be put 24 mobile, horizontal and vertical LED signs into use. The signs will be used by the light artists during their perfomance, so their will be a very close interaction between the artists and the technicians.

Fan engagement – be part of the opening show

Fans will be able to play a part in one of the opening shows. At the Opening Party on Friday you can take pictures in a special photo box. Among the chosen pictures which will be integrated in the key visual and shown on court during one of the opening shows you might eventually spot yourself or your friends.

A further interactive part will be when the 19,750 spectators in the LANXESS arena light up the arena through the flash on their mobile phones. So watch out for the sign to use your flashlight.

Melanie C to perform on Sunday

The last opening show before the final clash of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will also include English popstar Melanie C on stage, performing her well-known song ‘Next Best Superstar’.

So make sure to be in your seat to enjoy the spectacular opening show and Melanie C to set the atmosphere for Sunday’s final.

Live streaming in 360°

For the very first time, the opening shows at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be streamed live in 360° on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel. Tune in 15 minutes before each match to enjoy the unique spectacle.

