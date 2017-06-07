EHF Marketing GmbH announces six new sponsorship deals and record TV interest as Cologne prepares for the eighth edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 3/4 June

Sponsor and TV interest at all-time high ahead of VELUX EHF FINAL4

Just days before the start of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017 in Cologne, the event’s organiser, EHF Marketing GmbH, has announced a full-house of partners and sponsors as well as a record number of TV stations covering the event.

With entertainment from English pop star and former ‘Spice Girl’ Melanie C, the most comprehensive TV coverage yet including the first 360° TV production in handball as well as top-class sports action from the four semi-finalists (FC Barcelona Lassa , Paris Saint-Germain Handball, HC Vardar and Telekom Veszprém), this year’s VELUX EHF FINAL4 looks set to once again establish new standards on the international sports market.

Full sponsor line-up

There has been unprecedented interest from brands wanting to take advantage of the brand exposure and activation opportunities offered by the VELUX EHF FINAL4 platform. So much as that EHF Marketing GmbH has announced the sale of every available sponsorship package for the event.

The existing sponsor and partner line-up in the VELUX EHF Champions League, including the VELUX Group (title sponsor, building industry); UNIQA (premium sponsor, insurance); Salming (official sports outfitter); SELECT (official ball supplier) and Gerflor (official flooring supplier) will be joined by six new event sponsors.

Companies joining the line-up include: Gorenje (home appliances); Cashback World – operated by Lyoness (Official Cashback Card Provider); Admiral (betting); Husqvarna (outdoor power products); SAP (enterprise software) and Engelbert Strauss (work-wear and personal protective equipment).

Additionally, the Croatian Handball Federation will be a partner and will use the opportunity to promote the Men’s EHF EURO 2018, the next major international handball event, to the 19,750 handball fans travelling to Cologne.

Event sponsors will receive extensive brand exposure on TV through on-court and perimeter advertising as well as logo presence on the official website, ehfFINAL4.com, in the event magazine and on media backdrops and event branding. Companies will also be able to take advantage of corporate hospitality opportunities over the weekend.

New TV record

The event will be seen by millions across the world thanks to extensive coverage through EHF Marketing’s TV partners. 40 television stations will carry the event live or on-demand, with the highlight of the season to be beamed into the homes of sports fans in more than 80 territories. Worldwide coverage is guaranteed through the EHF’s own OTT platform, ehfTV.com.

The TV production promises to be the most extensive yet at a major handball event. A total of 26 television cameras will be in use as well as two mobile cameras providing additional content for TV partners. The ‘Ref Cam’ used last year for the first time will be back and there will be several new camera angles including cameras on the officials’ table, providing a further alternative view of match action.

First 360° TV production

This year’s VELUX EHF FINAL4 will see the first live broadcast of 360° video for viewers following on social media. Users will be able to immerse themselves in each of the opening shows as well as the performance of Melanie C live in 360° on Facebook and YouTube. Match action from this unique perspective will also be available in the week following the event.

Focus on technology

Even before the first matches throw-off in Cologne, experts will be discussing just how technology will impact the game in the not too distant future at the ‘European handball goes Tech’ business event, taking place on Friday, 2 June from 15:00 hrs in KölnSKY. Over 100 invited guests will be at the event to listen to the EHF and EHF Marketing’s vision of the future of the sport.

Technology already plays an important role at EHF events, especially in game administration. At the VELUX EHF FINAL4, referees will once again have access to goal-line cameras and will have the ability to look back on match situations using instant replay video technology courtside. Decision making will be further assisted by the ‘goal-light’ system in use indicating time-outs and the end of play.

Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter & Co.

With a large media team from the EHF and EHF Marketing on-site, handball fans will have access to extensive behind-the-scenes and exclusive content across all of the media social media channels throughout the event on Snapchat (ehf_live), Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Social media coverage will complement the news and reports on the official website, ehfFINAL4.com, and video content and streaming available on ehfTV.com.

Event timetable

Friday

Opening Party at LANXESS arena, from 18:00

Saturday

15:00 hrs – Opening Show

15:15 hrs - Telekom Veszprém vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (Semi-final 1)

17:45 – Opening Show

18:00 hrs - HC Vardar vs FC Barcelona Lassa (Semi-final 2)

Sunday, 4 June 2017:



15:00 hrs – Opening Show

15:15 hrs - 3/4 Placement Match

17:45 hrs Opening Show

18:00 hrs - Final

Last remaining tickets available



Following the allocation of tickets to the four VELUX EHF FINAL4 teams, the last few remaining tickets are still available in the ticket shop at ehfFINAL4.com for those who do not want to miss out on the biggest event of the year.

VELUX EHF FINAL4 TV Coverage

(Subject to change)

ARG DeporTV AUT Sky Sports BEL Eleven Sports BIH Arenasport’ BLR Belarus 5 CAN beIN Sports CRO HRT and Arenasport CZE SportTV DEN DR and TV3 Denmark ESP TV3 Catalunya and RTVE FIN YLE FRA beIN Sports (Also Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius,

Madagascar and French overseas territories) GER Sky Sports GRE OTE Sports HUN Sport TV ISL Sport TV ISR Sport1 ITA Sportube KEN (Kenya) Radio Africa KOS (Kosovo) RTV21 MAC (Macau) TDM MAL (Malaysia) Astro MENA Region beIN Sports (23 territories in total) MKD MRTV and Arenasport MNE Arenasport NOR Viasat POL NC+ and Eleven Sports POR Sport TV (Also Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde) ROU Digi Sport and Dolce SportRUS – Match TV SIN (Singapore) Singtel SLO Sport TV SRB Arenasport SUI Teleclub SVK Sport TV SWE Viasat TAI (Taiwan) Videoland TUR Dsmart USA beIN Sports (beIN Connect) (Also in US' territories and possessions) Worldwide ehfTV.com

