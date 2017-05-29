OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The French club violated several dispositions of the VELUX EHF Champions League regulations and the EABS manual in their first leg of the Last 16.

Court of Handball sanctions Montpellier

The Court of Handball has ruled upon in a case opened against the club Montpellier Handball following violations relating to the positioning, monitoring and settings of the electrical advertising board system (EABS) which were reported following the VELUX EHF Champions League 2016/17 Last 16 match (1st leg) hosted by the club on 26 March 2017.



The EABS control monitor was positioned in a corridor, the technician in charge was not present at any time at the monitor and animations displayed did not meet the applicable requirements.

The Court of Handball found that these facts violate several dispositions set forth in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2016/17 Regulations (i.e. Articles 2.1, 5, 7.2 and 7.4) and in the EABS Manual (i.e. Article 4.5).

In addition, the club repeatedly violated these obligations within the course of the organisation of matches having taken place before and after the Last 16 first leg match.



Thus, the Court of Handball decided to impose a €4,000 fine on the club.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.

TEXT: